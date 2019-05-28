2019 tax season just a memory now

MIDDLEBURY | Tax season is behind us now and many late-filing Vermonters are receiving their tax refund checks this month. However, some Vermonters were surprised to pay what amounted to a hidden income tax in 2019.

Steve Cairns, owner of Advisor Tax Services in Stowe, said some of his clients found out that a tax increase had been lurking in their 2019 tax filing.

Changes to U.S. tax law prompted a $32 million increase in Vermont taxes, this year.

Cairns discovered the stealth change earlier this year when he examined several documents prepared by the Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal Office — but few know about the increase.

“In 2015, Vermont removed the deduction entirely, then capped the remaining deductions to 2.5 times the federal standard deduction,” Cairns said. “Last year, they got rid of it all. It was a three-step process.”

In Vermont, changes to state itemized deductions have been going on for some time. In 2009, Vermont limited the state income tax deduction to $5,000 on the income tax return. In 2015, the legislature limited the deduction again.

Some residents found out how much more they paid in 2019 when they opened their new property tax bills earlier in the year.

According to Cairns, new Vermont tax legislation (Act 11) was allowed to go into law unsigned by Gov. Phil Scott in 2018. The act contained numerous changes affecting income tax and property tax.

Cairns said taxpayers who itemized their tax deductions — those who don’t take the standard deduction — ended up deducting what they paid in certain state and local taxes. These deductions included property, income and sales taxes.