4-H Club awards held in Middlebury

× Expand Photo provided by Addison County 4-H Local 4-H Club members gathered at the Mary Hogan School for the annual Addison County 4-H Achievement Night ceremony. Pictured: Several 4-H Club winners at the 2018 Addison County Fair & Field Days.

MIDDLEBURY | Area 4-H Club members gathered at the Mary Hogan School in Middlebury for the annual Addison County 4-H Achievement Night ceremony recently.

Critter Creek 4-H Club of Addison and Mountain View 4-H Club of Bridport hosted the event, which was attended by 39 youths, 14 leaders and 17 guests. Emcees were Courtney Curler and Katherine Whipple, both from Bridport.

Salisbury 4-H’er Nicholas Sheldrick, a member of the Salisbury Swamp Riders, was named Outstanding Member of 2018. Three 4-H’ers received $50 each from the Addison County 4-H Foundation to be used for their projects. They were Wyatt Kennett, Middlebury; Lydia Raymond, Charlotte; and Emma Reen, Lincoln.

To earn a medal, the 4-Hers must have previously earned a certificate of excellence in that project, be enrolled in the project for more than two years and participated beyond the club level. Certificates of continued achievement are presented to 4-H’ers for continued medal-level achievements after receipt of a medal.

Community service: Bethany Orvis, Middlebury; Dairy: Renee Bolduc, New Haven; Bethany Orvis, Middlebury; Michael Plouffe, Bridport; Averi Salley, Ferrisburgh;

Equine: Lauren Hodsden, Bridport; McKenna White, Shoreham;

Community service medal: Renee Bolduc, New Haven

Dairy Medal: Jonathan Flores-Torres, Bridport; Colin Foster, Middlebury; Isabelle Gilley, Bristol; Karissa Livingston, New Haven; Abigail Reen, Lincoln; Brianna VanderWey, Ferrisburgh; Morgan White, Shoreham.

Beef Certificate of Excellence: Natalie Atkins, Lincoln; Reigin Gracie, Bristol; Michael Plouffe and Erin and Katherine Whipple, all from Bridport;

Community Service Certificate of Excellence: Natalie Atkins and Abigail Reen, both from Lincoln; Isabelle Gilley and Reigin Gracie, both from Bristol; Andrew Lester, Ferrisburgh; Brailey, Karissa, Mason and Ryle-Mae Livingston, New Haven; Michael Plouffe, Bridport;

Dairy Certificate of Excellence: Calvin Almedia, Addison; Natalie Atkins, Lincoln; Courtney Curler and Emma Oliver, both from Bridport; Reigin Gracie, Bristol; Rosa Kehoe, Middlebury; Andrew Lester, Ferrisburgh; Brailey, Mason and Ryle-Mae Livingston, New Haven.

Equine Certificate of Excellence: Catara Doner, Cornwall; Lea Krause, Addison; Emma Reen, Lincoln; Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham;

Food and Nutrition Certificate of Excellence: Michael Plouffe, Bridport;

Leadership Certificate of Excellence: Brianna VanderWey, Ferrisburgh;

Beef Certificate of Participation: Rosa Kehoe, Middlebury; Alexis Whipple, Bridport.

Community Service Certificate of Participation: Colin Foster, Middlebury; Brianna VanderWey, Ferrisburgh;

Dairy Certificate of Participation: David Bertrand, Whiting; Dylan and Joe Mason, New Haven;

Equine Certificate of Participation: Randy Cameron and Serena Welch, both from Shoreham; Sadie James, Bristol; Olivia Quinn, Brandon; Sage and Shelby Stevers, New Haven;

Food and Nutrition Certificate of Participation: Jasmine Beenen, Addison;

Leadership Certificate of Participation: McKenna White, Shoreham;

Poultry Certificate of Participation: Nicholas Sheldrick, Salisbury;

Rabbit Certificate of Participation: Georgia Kruse, Addison;

Sewing Certificate of Participation: Alexis Whipple, Bridport.

High Horse Points winners

Beginner: Champion-Sage Stevers, New Haven; Reserve Champion-Randy Cameron, Shoreham;

Advanced Beginner: Champion-Shelby Stevers, New Haven;

Junior: Champion-Sadie James, Bristol; Reserve Champion-Emma Reen, Lincoln;

Senior: Champion-McKenna White, Shoreham; Reserve Champion-Lauren Hodsden, Bridport.

Several adult leaders were recognized for their years of service.

They were: five years to Erin Farr, Richmond; Krista Hunt, Vergennes; Barbara Palmer, Weybridge; Cady White, Shoreham; 10 years: Heather Mattison, Whiting; Jill Wade, New Haven; 15 years: Kylie Chittenden, Shoreham; 20 years: Cindy Kayhart, New Haven; 25 years: Kathy Nisun and Susan Quesnel, both from Salisbury; and 40 years: Diane Norris, Shoreham.