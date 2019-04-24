4-H teen summer science activities

CASTLETON | As part of its VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café series, University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H is sponsoring four free Summer of Science programs in June and July for students entering grades 7-12 in the fall.

The programs are organized by teens for teens and will focus on a number of exciting topics from Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and maple to Lake Champlain and the impact of climate change on agriculture. All involve plenty of fun hands-on activities and a chance to interact with experts in these fields and learn about career opportunities.

Sign up is required as enrollment is limited. Registrations will be accepted at vteen4hsummerofscience.eventbrite.com until June 1 or all spaces are filled. Details and directions for where to meet will be provided upon acceptance.

To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-888-4972 or 866-260-5603 by June 1.

Opportunities include:

GIS camp, June 24-28, 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. daily. This camp will focus on how researchers use GIS to map data.

Farming, climate change and water quality, July 11, 9 a.m.-noon; UVM Miller Research Farm, Burlington.

Science on Lake Champlain, July 25, full day or half-day (9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m.); This watershed science program begins with a morning excursion on Lake Champlain on the Melosira, UVM’s research vessel, with UVM Extension Watershed Alliance staff to conduct various tests and collect data, followed by a visit to the fish dissection lab.

The science of maple, July 31, 9-11:30 a.m.; UVM Proctor Maple Research Center, Underhill. In this café teens will learn about the different methods and measurement tools, including hydrometers and refractometers, used to measure syrup density, analyze syrup color and grade syrup and will try their hand at grading syrup.

The deadline to register is June 1. Go to uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements. Scholarship aid is available.