4-H teens encouraged to attend program

MIDDLEBURY | Teens in grades 7-12 in Addison and Rutland counties interested in teaching elementary school students about environmental topics relevant to Vermont are encouraged to apply to become a TRY for the Environment teen leader.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 9.

TRY, which stands for Teens Reaching Youth, is a leadership opportunity offered through the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H Teen and Leadership Program. TRY teams, each consisting of two to four teens and an adult mentor, will be selected to teach one of five different program content areas, which include energy, water, forests and trees, food systems and climate change through waste solutions.

Information and the application can be found at http://go.uvm.edu/try-program. Applicants do not need to be enrolled in 4-H or have any prior teaching experience, only a desire to help younger students understand real-world environmental problems and how they can help resolve these problems. All teaching materials will be provided.

TRY leaders must agree to a six-month commitment, including a full day of training and delivery of six one-hour, interactive lessons to two different groups through in-school or afterschool programs, vacation camps and other venues. The training will take place on a school day at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center.

TRY for the Environment, launched in 2013, is offered in partnership with the Lake Champlain Sea Grant program; Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District; Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation; Vermont Energy Education Program; Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program and the Youth Agriculture Project.

For more information, contact UVM Extension 4-H Teen and Leadership Program Coordinator Lauren Traister toll-free at (866) 260-5603, ext. 402. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call by Nov. 9.