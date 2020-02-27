97th annual Ice Show to dazzle at Midd Winter Carnival

MIDDLEBURY | This winter marks the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in nearby Lake Placid, New York. It’s also time for Middlebury College’s annual Winter Carnival which includes a number of winter sport events including ice skating.

So, mark your calendars for the Middlebury Ice Show on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1 in Middlebury College’s Kenyon Arena.

A special treat this year are celebrated guest skaters Katarina DelCamp and Ian Somerville. Somerville is the 2019 U.S. Bronze medalist. Together, DelCamp and Somerville placed in the top 12 at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

According to the college’s Pam Berenbuam, “The Ice Show features skaters of all ages and abilities, including lots of local kids, in a fun event filled with music and costumes.”

Berenbuam added that this year’s show theme is “Midd Seasons”. Attendees will not only enjoy cheering on the local beginner skaters but they’ll also be dazzled by the competitive skaters in Kenyon Arena.

The Eagle asked Berenbaum about the hisotry and details of the Winter Carnival’s Ice Show

Eagle: What is the history of the Middlebury Ice Show?

Berenbuam: “The Ice Show is part of Winter Carnival here at Middlebury College and is the oldest student-run winter carnival in the country. This is our 97th year. There are many activities that are part of Winter Carnival, such as ski races and a dance. The Ice Show has been around for decades and used to showcase college students exclusively. Now, most of the skaters in the show are children from our local community.

“Please tell Eagle readers that the skating program is open to all families, even if the family has no affiliation with the college.”

Eagle: Who’s involved and what kind of build up/practice is involved for this year’s show?

Berenbaum: “Skaters include lots of local children, from very young beginners to advanced, high-school age skaters. The student skaters also perform, and many of them are truly phenomenal performers. There has been a ‘learn to skate’ winter term workshop for college students in the past, and those very brave new skaters have performed as well. And finally, every year we have internationally competitive guest skaters who are absolutely dazzling. The 2017 show featured Alexia Paganini, who went on to represent Switzerland in the Olympics. In 2018 and 2019 we were lucky to have Katarina DelCamp and Maxwell Gart, ice dancers from the U.S. Figure Skating Team who were the 2017 U.S. novice silver medalists. Katarina and her new partner are coming this year. We have fantastic coaches, and the whole show comes together with a lot of parent volunteer help.”

Eagle: How far ahead do you plan for the Ice Show?

Berenbaum: “The kids enroll in the club in the fall and start their lessons in October. They are grouped by age and skill level. Younger skaters have lessons on Sunday, and older skaters have lessons on Sunday and on weekday mornings before school. The fact that pre-teens and teens are willing to get up really early on a school day (perhaps 5:30 a.m., depending on how far away from the rink they live) shows you how much they love skating and love this program. In the weeks before the show, students and coaches are busy choosing music, choreographing, costuming, and practicing in their various groups. All of the groups get together for one technical rehearsal and then one dress rehearsal before the Ice Show. Those are late nights.”

Eagle: If you’ve never been to the Winter Carnival and Ice Show, what can visitors expect to see?

Berenbuam: “Attendees will see the various groups of skaters perform routines that are choreographed to music. There are colorful costumes as well, and the whole show has a theme. This year’s theme is about the seasons. Each number is introduced by a narrator. There is also a parent-child number, where parents join their kids on the ice for a huge group number (there aren’t a lot of rehearsals for that number, so it is charmingly rough around the edges…). Attendees can buy concessions so they can snack during the show. And of course, the Zamboni machine comes out during intermission – for some reason, watching the Zamboni is oddly satisfying.”

The Ice Show will be held at Middlebury College’s Kenyon Arena, which is part if the athletic complex on Route 30/South Main Street in Middebury. The facility is fully accessible and has on-site parking.

The Saturday show will start at 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. (check college website for final start time). The Sunday show is at 2 p.m. Both shows will be about two hours long.

The Saturday show time depends on the results of the college hockey games this weekend; visitors can get updates on the Middlebury College Box Office web site (http://www.middlebury.edu/arts/boxoffice) or on our Facebook event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/474656559881515/).

You can buy tickets at the door or at the box office in the McCullough Building on Old Chapel Road on campus. All seating is general admission.

Tickets are $6. Concessions will be available. ■