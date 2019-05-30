A future for socialism?

A recent Gallup poll shows that 51 percent of Americans reject socialism and call it “a bad thing,” while 43 percent say it’s “a good thing.” So, where do Eagle readers stand on this topic? Please let us know.

“Left out (of the poll) was the important part, which is that a majority of Americans still reject socialism,” according to a May 22 column by Robert Romano on the Daily Torch online.

Romano is vice president of public policy at Americans for Limited Government. He echoes Vermont’s past and diminishing voices on the subject, such as Calvin Coolidge and former Gov. Jim Douglas.

“(But) if you take out the undecideds or no opinion (in the new Gallop poll), the number who reject socialism rises to 54 percent,” Romano notes.

Beyond health-care-for-all and free college education, do most voters understand the implications of socialism beyond the immediate soundbytes?

How about more government regulations and forced P.C. conformity?

Are Vermonters, and the rest of America for that matter, truly ready to nationalize industries and assume the means of production as general socialist principles and policies suggest?

“The result, if viewed in the context of support for socialism rising, is actually not very surprising,” Romano adds. “The Democratic Party has increasingly embraced single payer, universal health care, the Green New Deal, college for all and universal basic income over the past several years. These have rapidly become default positions for the party and have developed into the second choice in American politics.”

Here in Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who is a Democrat when politically convenient, is running for president in 2020. His is a give-everything-away platform with a shrinking working minority left to pay the bills. He happily embraces socialist-style solutions to America’s problems; well, there’s certainly a large plurality of voters locally who like Sanders’ platform. This editor, admittedly in the political minority here in Vermont, is certainly not one of them.

So would a globalist/socialist like Sanders call out, say, unfair trade deals or jobs going overseas? Would he defend America’s long-term security interests along our borders as well as overseas?

As Romano concludes, “the good news for those who still believe in limited government, private property and free-market economics is we’re not there yet—and there is an opportunity with Generation Z to make certain we don’t get there.”