A most unusual hobby

MIDDLEBURY | The talked-about motion picture “Burning” will be screened Saturday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Middlebury College Sunderland Language Center in Dana Auditorium. Deliveryman Jongsu is out on a job when he runs into Haemi, a girl who once lived in his neighborhood. She asks if he’d mind looking after her cat while she’s away on a trip to Africa. She introduces a young man named Ben she met during her trip. Ben tells Jongsu about his most unusual hobby. Admission is free.