A new rebate incentive for EVs

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A new GMP program offers up to $2,500 in electric vehicle rebate deals. Among the rebates are added incentives to get low-and-moderate income customers into EVs. Pictured: A Chevrolet Volt recharging in downtown Middlebury.Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | A new Green Mountain Power (GMP) rebate urging Vermonters into electric vehicles (EVs) while tapping into the utility’s power supply has company executives crowing while one free-market critic is skeptical about corporate profit motives.

According to a company news release dated April 16, GMP customer response to the EV rebate has been “tremendous”.

Kicked off on March 14, the rebate program has GMP’s top executive crowing.

“We’re thrilled to partner with customers to help them make the switch to greener driving with these new rebates,” said Mary Powell, GMP president and CEO. “The number one cause of carbon emissions in Vermont is fossil fuel powered vehicles, so doing our part to help customers switch to the cleaner convenience of EV driving will make a difference for the state and the planet.”

According to Powell, the GMP program offers up to $2,500 in rebate deals. Among the rebates are added incentives to get low-and-moderate income customers into EVs.

So far, GMP officials claim that the utility has helped customers to purchase or lease, since March 14, 88 all-electric vehicles including so-called plug-in hybrids.

GMP-rebate customer Mike Skuro of Woodstock said he mostly feels good about making the switch to an EV. But he also claims he’s saving money.

“The carbon and cost savings are wonderful,” Skuro said. “I drive a lot for work and having my new EV is making a difference. Over the last few weeks of driving electric, I’ve probably offset 60 gallons of gas so far. With my old SUV I would have filled up multiple times.” According to the GMP news release, Skuro also signed up for GMP’s free Level-2 EV charger which lets him charge his car, over several hours, at his Woodstock home.

But not so fast, chimes in John McClaughry of the Ethan Allen Institute, a free-market think tank based in Montpelier. McClaughry may be skeptical of GMP’s 21st-century green altruism but not its old-fashioned profit motive.

McClaughry has been a critic of incentives and regulations which feed and protect both political and green-corporate agendas.

According to McClaughry, most EVs are not very well suited for Vermont’s often rutted and muddy rural back roads. Also, he adds, northern New England’s winter weather diminishes EV battery capacity by as much as 35 percent, a factor rarely discussed by GMP, its green-energy partners, as well as domestic and foreign auto makers.

“Like electric heat pumps, more electric cars in Vermont means more revenues and profits for Green Mountain Power, especially when the state government (the taxpayer) is financing the necessary recharging stations,” McClaughry told True North Reports recently.

“So there’s a business justification for luring customers with an EV purchase bonus. Of course, if the GMP customer buys the EV, pockets the bonus, and decamps for Florida, where the EV will perform a lot better, GMP will be facing a dead loss. Another benefit: the Vermont Energy Action Network, which is clamoring for an increase from the present 3,000 to 90,000 EVs by 2025, may give GMP an award, justifying another press release.”