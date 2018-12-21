A new session in Montpelier - Part two

× Expand Photo provided Sen. Brian Collamore

MIDDLEBURY | Last week, we asked Addison County Sen. Chris Bray (D) about the upcoming legislative session in Montpelier. This week, we talk with the first of two Rutland County and Addison County Republicans about their perspectives.

According to Rutland County Sen. Brian Collamore, reading the 2018 election tea leaves shows that even the normally rockbound conservative bastion of Rutland County has shifted left, in a more liberal direction.

“There were Vermonters expressing their dislike of President Trump (in the election). I think they voted that way,” Collamore said.

“That’s not to take anything away from Democratic Sen. Cheryl Hooker (as I think she’ll do fine), but I was a little surprised that we didn’t return three Republican senators from the county to Montpelier. I think there was some anti-Trump sentiment expressed, but I was more surprised the second amendment (gun rights) folks didn’t have a better showing.

“If they were sincerely that upset with the governor (over gun control), I would have expected more of a closer gubernatorial race which didn’t turn out to be true. So, I wonder how many of those folks voted. That probably would have helped the three GOP candidates here in Rutland County.”

Collamore confirmed that there has been more of a liberal move within Rutland County.

“I don’t know if that’s a sign of more liberal folks moving in or if we didn’t energize our side enough to vote,” he said. “We’ve been pretty common sense, pretty conservative, and pretty Republican here, but it didn’t happen that way. And the City of Rutland lost GOP Doug Gauge’s House seat to Democrat William Knott, an alderman...”

Collamore said that the 2018 election showed that all of Vermont, not just Rutland County, is continuing to move more in a more liberal direction. “While we’d like a little more balance, I think in the upcoming legislative session we’ll see that (Democratic) Bluedogs will become way important than they have been in the past,” he said.

“Especially in the House where there are now 43 Republicans and a 51 total is needed to sustain a veto, so there will be a move to bring more independents and more moderate Democrats into the fold on some, not all, issues. I think Democratic legislators such as Mazza, Starr and Rogers are the (Bluedog) moderates I am thinking about.”

Collamore said that he was shocked by the defeat of interim GOP Sen. David Souchy of Killington in the August 2018 primary.

“David was sworn in back in June 2017 and you assumed people knew him,” he said. “I know Dave worked hard on the campaign, but it wasn’t enough. He finished last in the primary; I was shocked, absolutely shocked.”

“2018 was all about the economy,” Collamore said. “People are having a tough time getting their paycheck to cover all the weekly, monthly expenses, let alone saving anything for the future. The governor has begun a great process to make Vermont more affordable. So, yes, the election was all about the economy here in Rutland County.”

Collamore stressed that the upcoming session will show that, with both chambers having a super majority, there will be a renewed effort to push through paid family leave, the $15 minimum wage and the carbon tax.

“It will be the minority party’s job to make sure we hear both sides of the issue. We need to point out our side. I think the governor will never sign a carbon tax bill. But if vetoes are overturned it will be a challenging session. We don’t have a good balance in Montpelier. We’ll need the Bluedogs,” Collamore said of the Republicans.

Next week: Rep. Harvey Smith talks about the 2019 legislative session.