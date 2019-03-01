A potential for sinkholes in Vermont

× Expand Vermont Geological Survey photo Vermont geologists investigate a disappearing stream in woods near Dorset last summer.

MIDDLEBURY | When you think of sinkholes, the state of Florida comes to mind. Built atop a Swiss cheese network of ancient coral reefs, the sunshine state’s karst basement terrain (topography formed from the dissolution of soluble rocks such as limestone, dolomite and gypsum) is ideal for sinkhole formation.

But what about Vermont? Similar karst features exist in Addison County and elsewhere in the Lake Champlain drainage basin.

Vermont State Geologist and Director Marjorie Gale of the Vermont Geological Survey told the Eagle that the occurrence of sinkholes isn’t impossible here.

“Although we have not had sinkholes reported, karst and micro-karst (terrain) is possible in the limestones, dolostones and marbles in Vermont,” Gale said. “Sinkholes occur in any carbonate due to dissolution of the carbonate minerals such as calcite.”

Gale points to a series of caverns and disappearing streams around the springs in Dorset as an example of local, active karst geology.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 35 to 40 percent of all the land in the U.S. is susceptible to sinkholes.

Sinkholes form slowly with scant change in the ground surface being noticed; but then, as if by surprise, the holes open rapidly and then a collapse occurs. Such a collapse can have a dramatic effect especially if it occurs around houses and other buildings.

“I have also seen similar erosion in marbles in Shelburne where when you peel back the grass or moss, there are karstic features up to 10 feet deep,” Gale told the Eagle. “While we have not had large sinkholes reported in Vermont, we do have areas of small-scale karst features, and we have carbonate-rich rocks which can dissolve to form karst (and possibly sinkholes).”

Gale directs interested residents to an online U.S. Geological Survey map which shows the carbonate rocks in western Vermont as having potential for sinkholes (see: water.usgs.gov/edu/sinkholes.html).

Those in need of insurance coverage for sinkholes should call a local agency. Just make sure to compare policies before buying.