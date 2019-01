× Expand Photo by Katherine Dick

SALISBURY | Bill Powers, of Rutland, and Ivy Dixon, of Pittsford, enjoyed a walk on the thickening ice on Lake Dunmore in Salisbury. They were joined by Dr. John Dick and Katherine (Brush) Dick, of Salisbury, on Jan. 2. Coming up is the 2019 Lake Dunmore Ice Fishing Derby during the weekend of Feb 2-3. To sign up, visit the Kampersville store or call 802-352-4501.