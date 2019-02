× Expand Photo by Guy Page

MONTPELIER | On Feb. 6, an estimated 700 opponents of House Bill 57, the unrestricted abortion law, braved icy roads to attend a public hearing at the Vermont State House. Only 30 of the hundreds of opponents present were permitted to testify. Another 150 to 200 were allowed into Representative Hall to watch and listen. Several religious, anti-abortion groups from Addison and Rutland counties were represented.