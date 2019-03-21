ACCC members meet

× Expand Photo by ACCC The Addison County Chamber of Commerce’s February mixer was held at the Middlebury Fitness and Wells Physical Therapy facility.

MIDDLEBURY | The Addison County Chamber of Commerce’s (ACCC) February mixer was held at the Middlebury Fitness and Wells Physical Therapy facility. Food from Grapevine Grill was served and the mixer progressed from downstairs at Wells Physical Therapy to upstairs at Middlebury Fitness.

ACCC door prizes were donated by ForthnGoal Sports, Woodware, Middlebury Mountaineer, Middlebury Indoor Tennis, Homesmith Services, Tae Kwon Do Kicks, Wells PT, Middlebury Fitness, Middlebury Floral and Frog Hollow Bikes.

Winners included Bob Feuerstein, of Kennedy Brothers; Jeff Nottonson, of Whitford House; Robbie Miller, of Rob’s Home Improvements; Mary Longey, of Middlebury Community Players; Adam Rainville of Maple Landmark; Tony Clark, of Blueberry Hill Inn; Todd Lefkoe, of Vermont Spineworks; Gary Rodes, of On the Creek B&B; John Zahn, of Middlebury Inn; and Jack Brown, of Brown’s Novelty Company.

The company drawn for the pot of gold was Jackman’s Fuels, but they were not in attendance. Rob Carter, of the chamber, said $500 will be added to the pot for this month.