Act 250 expansion

Former Vermont State Rep. John McClaughry (elected 1968 and 1970) was also senior policy advisor to President Reagan. Most know him as the founder of the free-market and libertarian Ethan Allen Institute think-tank here in Vermont.

McClaughry has a long memory and that’s a good thing. That’s why his perspective and public voice regarding the current moves to expand Act 250 are vital. Nowadays, institutional memory is a rare thing in everything from journalism to government policy.

Regarding the creation and enactment of Act 250, McClaughry is a state treasure.

“I am probably the only member of the 1970 legislature still active in our state’s public life. I was active in the debate then and afterwards, offered the only successful floor amendment, and cheerfully voted ‘yes’ on passage.... Practically everybody shared Gov. Deane Davis’ alarm at the threat of developers launching huge projects –notably in Wilmington and Dover – that would completely overrun the capacities of local governments to deal with water, sewer, town roads, traffic, police and fire protection, and schools.”

“The 1968 municipal planning and zoning act gave towns considerable authority to deal with these issues, but few had familiarity with the tools. Thus Act 250 was enacted to require developers of larger projects to obtain permits by showing district environmental commissions that their projects complied with all ten ill-defined criteria (no adverse impact).”

Today, McClaughry is worried about the direction of Act 250 and talk of its draconian expansion.

Two years ago, a state commission was given the task of looking at Act 50 50 years and coming up new legislation in 2019.

McClaughry worries about idealistic state planners who like telling Vermonters what to do (and how to do) in a passionate drive to create, what he terms, the “Perfect Little State.”

Among McClaughry’s many worries is the expansion of Act 250 and the seizure of public property under the law. He is deeply concerned about future protection of private property rights in Vermont.

“The Vermont Constitution acknowledges that private property may be taken for the use of the public, but if so, the owner must receive just compensation — ‘an equivalent in money,’” he writes. “The state can surely prohibit the use of private property that causes pollution or injuries to others. But what if oppressive state regulation – not for controlling pollution, but for carrying out somebody’s master plan for the Perfect Little State — strips a property owner of any beneficial use?”

Another McClaughry worry: the Vermont Natural Resource Council (VNRC) has become what he calls, the “driving force” to revise Act 250 and to move Vermont on toward that utopian Perfect Little State.

“It’s transparently clear that the driving theme of the commission’s (and VNRC’s) recommendations will be state regulation of as much land-related activity as can be swept under Act 250, to assure that our march to become the Perfect Little Climate Conscious State continues unabated,” McClaughry warns.

