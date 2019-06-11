Act 250 repeal discussed

× Expand Photo by Lou Varrichio Dave Soulia contends that Act 250 has driven away billions of dollars from the state’s economy.

RUTLAND | Conservative Vermonters alarmed by political and policy trends in the state gathered recently at an 802VT Alliance meeting, and attendees had no difficulty finding controversial issues to discuss.

The recent meeting addressed concerns about Act 250, the decline in wealth-making and traditional manufacturing in the state. Leaders also discussed fielding candidates for the 2020 election.

Founded by John de Bruin, a resident of Mount Tabor, the 802VT Alliance is a grassroots organization formed earlier this year to support state candidates who embrace constitutional and conservative principles. The group claims no party affiliation, and leaders say they are open to conservative-minded members from any party.

De Bruin kicked off the gathering by lamenting the direction of the state.

“Vermont is a sinking ship,” he said.

De Bruin held up a hard copy of the original four-page Act 250 from 1970, and next he displayed the updated, 45-page-long version of the state land use law.

“This state is well on its way of going under. [That’s why] we’re pushing for the repeal of Act 250,” he said. “In order for Vermont to grow, Act 250 overreach must end … [and] we must come up with sensible alternatives. It should be easy to find a solution to dump 250 in order for Vermont to grow.”

The group leader said Vermonters need to quickly get informed about the “Commission on Act 250: The Next 50 Years,” a push by the legislature to make even more updates to the law.

“The current project [has] 86 [additional] pages of amendments,” de Bruin said. “Luckily, it wasn’t voted on this year, but I guarantee it will be voted on in the next session.

“The bad part about this revision is that it eliminates a lot of the grandfather clauses covering farms, quarries and the lumber industry; it even goes as far as removing your personal, private rights. If they succeed, this state will have full control of every acre in Vermont, whether you own it or not.”

On the topic of actually repealing Act 250, guest speaker Dave Soulia, a farmer and member of the Pittsford Planning Commission, said he started the “Repeal Act 250” movement after seeing a homemade “Repeal Act 250” bumper sticker on a pickup truck. Like de Bruin, he believes Act 250 has ruined the state’s current and long-term economy.

“I didn’t know Vermont before Act 250 — it’s been here all my life,” Soulia said. “I’ve seen a once prosperous state nose-diving horrifically. Act 250 has all but destroyed the state, economically.”

Soulia’s journey to leading a reform movement began when he sought data on Act 250’s impact and couldn’t find anything that satisfied him. As a result, he launched an effort to reach out to business owners to see how much they have spent complying with Act 250.

“Those numbers are nowhere to be found. So, we are encouraging business people to step up and speak out,” he said.

To help with that data gathering, Soulia’s website, Fact 250.com, offers a section where individuals and business owners alike can tell their story about difficulties complying with state regulations.

Soulia contends that Act 250 has driven away billions of dollars from the state’s economy.

“Who doesn’t want a livable wage and good affordable health care? But the money business owners would have had available for these better salaries and health care options have all been washed away by Act 250 compliance expenses,” he said.

“Vermont is literally living ‘Atlas Shrugged,’” he said. “Yet how can our neighbor state New Hampshire have strong growth as well as a pristine environment but Vermont can’t do it?”