ACTR reduces passenger capacity

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | Addison County Transit Resources (ACTR) has reduced capacity on the buses down to six passengers on the standard 22 passenger bus which includes the driver.

Eight on a 28 passenger bus and four on our 14 passenger buses. This allows for social distancing and the seats have been taped off to insure that proper spacing is being followed.

ACTR is evaluating the need to further screen a passenger’s destination to ensure that it is an essential destination.

Load counts have been greatly reduced with two, three, or four passengers a typical load for a segment allowing spacing for all, including the drivers.

All ACTR buses are sanitized with a bleach and water solution after every shift.

Drivers have been provided with hand sanitizer and a disinfecting wipes.

ACTR officials said they have made face masks available and are working through VTrans to secure a better mask for staff.

ACTR officials are also looking for sanitizing products daily.

More actions are being discussed at the agency level as well with VTrans and the FTA to ensure that ACTR is safeguarding staff and passengers to the best of its ability. ■