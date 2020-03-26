ACTR: Rider alert in Addison County

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio VT-032820-Coronavirus-ACTR-rider-alert-bus-stop ACTR officials said they are monitoring the virus scare. The transit company has taken steps to improve health and safety on area public transportation.

MIDDLEBURY | Officials of Addison County Transit Resources (ACTR), a division Tri-Valley Transit, issued a rider alert, for all routes on the accompanying map, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Officials noted that they are carefully monitoring local and national guidance regarding the spread of coronavirus.

In the interim, the following guidelines, to stop the spread of the virus in public places, have been provided by the Centers for Disease Control and adopted by ACTR

Stay home if you are sick

Don’t touch your face in public

Cough/sneeze into a tissue (or your elbow if no tissue available)

Throw tissues in the trash and sanitize hands as soon as possible

Wash hands with soap and water or use sanitizer when you reach your destination

What ACTR is doing to help:

Emptying trash receptacles daily

Daily disinfection of bus handrails and seats with recommended strength bleach solution

Immediately isolating biological spills/messes for sanitizing

Making all routes FARE-FREE until further notice as a precaution

ACTR will not serve the Community Services Building at 2:45 p.m. This interim change is to accommodate school pick-ups.

In Chittenden County and the Montpelier area, Green Mountain Transit will operate free bus service until April 1. ■