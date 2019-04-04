ACTR Riders: A worldly gentleman

Need a lift? Ride along with this volunteer driver and discover who you will meet today, and your destination, in this episode of ACTR Riders we title, “A Worldy Gentleman.”

Photo provided Tom Pinsonneault is an Orwell-based writer and guest columnist for The Eagle.

“Well, I’m still alive” is the usual response from this 6 foot 3 inch, 94-year-old world traveler when one inquires about his health. Charlie lives alone and has for many years. He will tell you that he is from the south (that is the southern states of the United States) but lacks even the hint of a southern drawl.

His family is “all gone” as he puts it. He may be without any family but has turned this disadvantage to his favor by having cultivated good friends and neighbors who look after him now and remains in contact with old friends from around the world.

A veteran, Charlie served during World War II in the Pacific as a weatherman aboard bombers.

“I never really saw wartime devastation until I was assigned a tour in Germany as a member of the military intelligence at the conclusion of the war,” he reminisced. Continuing, he described being stationed in Germany for a few years where he grew very fond of the German people and culture, remarking “But I never did learn to much of the language.”

Like many of us, our personal plans for the future are, sometimes, derailed! Following his honorable discharge from the military, Charlie decided to go back to school. And while studying literature at the university, one of his professors asked him to participate in an aptitude test, “which I did.”

The results of the test prompted his professor to ask him why he was studying literature when his real aptitude lies within the realm of science and engineering.

“Being thus advised, I directed all of my energies in the direction of science and engineering.” This change of course landed him a position as an engineer for an oil company and living and working for several years in Lybia in north Africa.

“Lybia was a difficult place to live, but we made do with what we had. The people and the environment were so different than what was ordinary to me.” While in Lybia, Momar Khadaffi rose to power and life became even more complicated. “No one was ever sure what Khadaffi would do next.”

Following Lybia, Charlie was sent to France for a brief period of time to do some research. “I enjoyed France” he noted, and the wines he found to be delightful. Charlie worked in Paris with another engineer, and they were given an expense account. “Every night we dined in a different restaurant and always ordered the finest wine.”

“Italy was a very remarkable country too,” he noted, “but the wines did not measure up to the French.” He did, however, have two separate audiences with the pope lamenting, “Some people wait all of their lives to see the pope and I got to see him twice, and it wasn’t even a planned event!”

When retirement became a reality, a friend, who he met in Lybia, suggested he come to Sudbury, Vermont where he lived and buy some property there, which he did. Shortly after taking up residence in Sudbury, Charlie was summoned to Alaska to work as an engineer during the S.S. Exxon-Valdez oil tanker spill.

Today, Charlie continues to live in that same house he purchased so many years ago in that quaint Vermont town. When you visit him, he will be pleased to show you his various art collections of paintings and books and sculptures. You will also discover that many of the paintings and black ink sketches are from his own hand. If you are really lucky, he may offer you the opportunity to read his unpublished novel, based on his experiences in Lybia.

At the end of the day, usually following a long drive and an even longer doctors appointment, he will invite you in to settle back into an overstuffed chair to hear more of his personal stories of adventures he experienced during his worldly tours.