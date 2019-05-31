ACTR Riders: Mother, daughter act

File photo Tom Pinsonneault lives in Orwell. This is the final installment in the series: ACTR Riders.

“You don’t need to take them both,”my ACTR supervisor told me. “Only the mother needs to go and there is a wheelchair involved. Make them lift the chair; it is not your responsibility”.

Wow. Once I put the telephone receiver down I thought, “what the heck”, I will give it a try and remember; I don’t need to fool around with a wheelchair because it’s not my responsibility. So, thinking about and considering what my supervisor had given me for guidelines, I headed out to pick them up not really knowing what to expect.

They lived on the typical Vermont back road: long and windy and dusty in the dry summer months. I really hate getting dust on my car. By the time I arrived at my destination I was not a happy camper. Think about it: time driving, dusty road, windy, hilly, and curves to negotiate. To top it all off, I may be a few minutes late. I don’t know why someone didn’t just grab me by the collar and shake me and tell me to, “suck it up.”

I arrived on this first of many ACTR volunteer appointments to come, on time. And when the ladies made their appearance I was quite surprised. The wheelchair was not for the 93-year-old mother, as I had assumed; it was for the daughter who was at least 30 years her junior. They both greeted me, in unison, with a pleasant “hello” and following introductions the mother proceeded to push the wheelchair to the rear of my car in order to load it. “Wait a minute,” I called. “Am I supposed to watch you load that into my car? I don’t think so.” In no time flat I had commandeered the wheelchair, helped my riders get safely buckled in to their seats and we were off to Spear Street in South Burlington. Spear Street would be our destination for the next two years. It was here, during our road trips, where I witnessed how they both took care of each other and how nicely they got along.

The ladies were quite familiar ( as it turned out) with my hometown of Bennington and they recognized some of the family and place names that I mentioned in our conversations and vice/versa. Our conversations were always of a pleasant nature and, quite often, a trip down memory lane. Never did they ever complain about their circumstance in my presence or seek sympathy or make the next visit to the doctor’s the subject of conversation. The daughter, however, would quietly be solicitous of her mother, often turning herself to look at her mother who was always seated directly behind her, asking how she was feeling or if she was comfortable or if there was something she could do for her. Mother was always “fine.”

The daughter rode shotgun while “mother” (as he daughter always addressed her) sat directly behind her. It was apparent, in spite of her advanced age, that the daughter had more serious health issues. If I wasn’t chauffeuring them to the South Burlington address, someone else was driving them to another appointment. And when they had exhausted all of their alloted monthly Medicare rides they would need to drive themselves; this meant that the daughter would drive the family Subaru. She admitted that she could drive, “but mostly short drives to the pharmacy in Brandon and occasionally into Rutland.”

It was on one of these drives, in the winter, on a cold Friday night when they lost their lives. Apparently, returning from Rutland something catastrophic must have happened in the car, the results of which caused them to be hurled head-on into a gasoline tanker traveling in the opposite lane.

I had been away that day, returning late in the evening, but in time to tune in to the local TV news station to catch the day’s highlights before turning-in for the night. Listening to the announcer, I couldn’t believe my ears as he described an automobile accident involving fatalities. I drew my wife’s attention as the talking head listed the names of the two ladies who did not survive the wreck. I was shocked, as was my wife. Those poor women, such a shame.

I attended the memorial service the following week. They had been active in town: attending Bonebuilders classes and arranging community dinners and they were involved in these activities with great pride. They worried about neighbors and did what they could to make their community a better place to live, and those who spoke on their behalf attested to all of this. Their passing really was a great loss to the community. These two ladies really were quite a mother/daughter act.