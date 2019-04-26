ACTR Riders: Rock on, George

Editor’s note: Need a lift? Ride along with Orwell resident Tom Pinsonneault, a volunteer bus driver, and discover who you will meet in this week installment of ACTR (Addison County Transit Resources) Riders, titled “Rock on, George.”

Photo provided Tom Pinsonneault is an Orwell-based writer and guest columnist for The Eagle.

George was a neighbor of mine. I considered him a neighbor in spite of the fact that he lived in another Addison County town and not in my neighborhood of Orwell. We met on the job. I had a house that needed building and George was a carpenter, a deal was made.

Aside from rock ‘n’ roll music during construction, the building of my house was unremarkable with the exception of what George termed “a major glitch.”

“I have never built a house without access to power,” he explained, and this is “a major glitch.” But George was not about to wait around for Green Mountain Power to run the needed power lines to my property. George owned a portable generator — and “bingo!” we had the needed power.

That was 31 years ago and since that time we followed our separate life paths. But we joined years later and under different circumstances.

Years after my Orwell house was built, and shortly after my second retirement from the education game, I took a job as a volunteer driver for ACTR in Middlebury. I had no idea of what I was getting into except that this would be a whole new experience. I didn’t know what to expect.

It was through my time as a volunteer driver that I met people from all walks of life.

Some of my riders were well off financially and educated. Some were in the midst of poverty. Some were physically handicapped and some were simply down on their luck. They all had a story to tell and I was all ears. Having taught at the middle school level for almost 40 years, it was most pleasing to me that now I was able to converse with mature adults on all ranges of topics.

As fate would have it, George became one of my clients (one of ACTR’s riders).

As a friend, I had occasion to see George at church with his loving wife. I also witnessed George’s health deteriorate over time. Then, one day, there was George riding shotgun in my car.

George was suffering from dementia and it became my responsibility to transport him from his home to Project Independence in Middlebury, two or three times a week. George was good natured about riding with me, although at times there was some resistance but he always got in the car. We were about the same age, although I was a little older; I felt bad for George and his wife and family to be so young and be stricken with this cruel disease.

Our trips back and fourth to Middlebury reminded me of rock ‘n’ roll concerts. George knew all about rock and roll music of the 1960s and 70s and we had many discussions of rock legends and related topics. I brought my personal audio CDs from home and we both sang along to the music and laughed and had our own hootenanny. I was always amazed at how much George remembered.

Our trips were not always fun and singing.

Often times George was angry or quiet; when he was in one of his moods I tried to speak with him in a calming manner.

One day, during one of our rides, George blurted out: ”Lewy bodies are killing me!” I wasn’t sure how to react to that statement. I had never heard the term before. I questioned George about the meaning of Lewy bodies and he assured me that he was, indeed, being killed by them; that is what his doctor had shared with him.

He calmly added, “the doctor said there isn’t anything anyone can do. I am going to die.” I was stunned. That night, I did some research of my own only to discover that Lewy bodies are just as George had described.

According to Wikipedia, “Lewy bodies are abnormal aggregates of protein that develop inside nerve cells, contributing to Parkinson’s disease, the Lewy body dementias, Parkinson’s disease dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies, and some other disorders.”

As the disease took control over his mind and body, I saw less and less of George until finally he needed to be admitted to a nursing-care facility where he could be monitored.

George was right: Sadly, he fell to the Lewy bodies. His struggle and that of his family was at an end; his family had been strong and supportive for George right up to the end.

Today, when I think of George I wonder about life’s major glitches and if there is rock ‘n’ roll music in Heaven. If not, George must have fixed that “major glitch” by now.