ACTR Riders: The grandmother

Alma is an 82-year-old grandmother.

I could tell right away that she was from New York City, and upon further investigation, I found my hunch to be accurate. In spite of living in the Green Mountain State for upwards of 30 years, her accent was, as they say, a dead give away. Her independence and self-reliance continually undermined any attempt at chivalry on my part as we shall see.

We were driving the ACTR van to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for an X-ray and, as it turned out, a quick medical examination (in and out of RRMC in 30 minutes).

“You are driving, and on the way home we will stop at the Seward Family Restaurant for lunch. It’s right on the way back home. I’m buying. That’s the deal,” Alma stated unapologetically and as a matter of fact; all this in one breath and before she had secured her seatbelt.

She seemed politically savvy and quick to reveal she had voted for President Obama and even quicker to ask whom I voted for in the 2016 presidential election. She was pleased to know that I voted along her party lines: How could I not respond to her?

”I have three grandchildren,” she stated in an authoritative tone, “one of which just returned home to Seattle following a one week visit with me.” She noted how children have the capacity to completely disrupt the household. This last statement found me agreeing enthusiastically.

We exchanged information about our families and compared notes in terms of professional background, hobbies and the fact that I can’t cook but can push a mean vacuum cleaner. Alma thought it interesting that I, much like her late husband, had retired after teaching history for many years and was able to do so before strangling anyone.

“Children today behave very badly and parents are to blame,” she added.

My ‘grandmother’ was a no-nonsense person.

Upon entering the lobby area of the RRMC, Alma quickly commandeered a wheelchair before the attendant could locate the one that was reserved for her, leaving the attendant muttering and scurrying around; all the while ‘grandmother’ is pumping the wheelchair down the hall.

“I don’t know how long this will take,” she shouted over her shoulder as she rolled away with the attendant following after and finally corralling her and directing Alma into the “reserved” wheelchair to be whisked away to; who knows where?

The Seward Family Restaurant proved to be another place to take-control of the situation, at least in terms of ‘grandmother’ charging forward and giving orders as we proceeded. She directed me with the wave of her hand (I couldn’t help imagine her as royalty and me as a peasant) to drop her off near the entrance of the restaurant as she unhooked the oxygen tank.

“I don’t wear this thing while I am eating.” She informed me, before the car door slammed shut, that she would reserve a table and that I was to locate a handicap parking space close to the door. Entering the restaurant, she hailed me before I had a chance to get my bearings. I believe I felt a split second of dizziness, but I don’t know what caused that.

As we chatted over lunch, she showed me her necklace with the Star of David and confided: ”I am a Jew, but not a practicing one.”

Continuing, she allowed that when her husband died, they had a Methodist minister perform the funeral service, but told him not to say “Jesus” or include any prayers.”We don’t believe in that stuff, anyways,” she added.”

We discussed current politics and religion over a lunch of a clam strip sandwich with coffee.

On the way home, she was pleased to be able to say that she does not have another appointment for four months. To which I responded, “Isn’t it nice to know that you are well and getting a good report from your doctor?” We continued talking about family, world events and unrest in the Middle East.

Overall, driving ‘grandmother’ was a pleasant experience, but for some reason I couldn’t help but feel a bit exhausted.