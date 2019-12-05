Addison County considered for storm funds

VT-110919-Storm-damage Photo file

MIDDLEBURY | The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved $500,000 in emergency relief funding following the Halloween rainstorm that left widespread damage throughout Vermont, according to Gov. Phil Scott’s office.

Communities in Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties will be considered for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for repairs to local public infrastructure.

“These emergency funds will assist the Vermont Agency of Transportation in repairs to roads on the federal highway system damaged during the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 storm event. This funding is a critical step toward restoring Vermont’s infrastructure after this devastating storm,” Scott said last week. “I’m grateful to all of the emergency responders and road crews for their ongoing service in these efforts.”

The governor said that severe storm and flooding are estimated to have caused more than $5 million in damages to state, local, and federal roads in Vermont.

Scott noted that Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn requested emergency funds from the Federal Highway Administration, and the state has been granted a quick release of $500,000 for VTrans to begin emergency repairs to the federal system.

Flynn told reporters that “remaining federal highway funds will likely be released as the work is completed. Repairs on some of the most heavily damaged infrastructure may extend out 24 months.

“The state has placed a high priority on emergency management planning, particularly since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011,” Flynn added. “We were prepared for this, we activated swiftly, and our crews out in the field worked diligently to get roadways re-opened as quickly as possible.” ■