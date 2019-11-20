Addison County is ‘Capitol for a Day’

× Expand Vermont Gov. Phil Scott made Addison County the state’s “Capitol for a Day” on Nov. 18. Pictured: Gov. Scott at a MUHS event. Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | Gov. Phil Scott and some members of his administration visited Addison County on Nov, 18, for its “Capitol for a Day“ initiative, a 14-county tour launched by the Governor in 2018.

Capitol for a Day gave local constituents, municipal government leaders and other partners the opportunity to connect directly with state leadership and staff.

Scott’s capitol activities and visits included the following:

A cabinet meeting was held at Bristol Works!, in Bristol with Governor Scott, cabinet, and extended cabinet, and legislators.

A Youth Roundtable on Substance Use Prevention was held at the the Bristol Hub Teen Center & Skate Park in Bristol. It included Scott, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, Middlebury Office of Local Health Director Moira Cook, Addison County Substance Use Prevention Consultant Alan Saltis, and community partners.

A Biological Check Station visit was made to Rack ‘N Reel Sporting Goods in New Haven.

A Lunch and Small Business Roundtable was held at the Stone Mill in Middlebury. Also, a Tour of Addison County Solid Waste District Transfer Station included Scott, Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore; Environmental Conservation Commissioner Emily Boedecker; Solid Waste District Manager Teri Kuczynski; and Materials Management Section Chief Josh Kelly.

A Tour and Visit Boundbrook Farm in Vergennes included Scott, ​Agriculture, Food & Markets Secretary Anson Tebbetts, and Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman.

Other related cabinet and touring events were held throughout the county.