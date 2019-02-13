After Victory: Are town voting lists more secure?

× Expand Photo provided Victory, Vermont, Town Clerk Tracey Martel won a 2018 Vermont Superior Court case against local voter fraud. Town clerks from Middlebury, Salisbury and Leicester also comment in this weekly series.

MIDDLEBURY | It has been one year since a Vermont Superior Court ruling removed 13 percent of the town of Victory’s voters from the Northeast Kingdom community’s voting list.

While the court ruling in Vermont’s most visible case of voter fraud may have purged non-residents from Victory’s list, did it have an impact elsewhere around the state?

At the center of the Victory case was Tracey Martel, who now serves as Victory’s town clerk and treasurer; she was elected to the dual posts in March 2018. Martel was the plaintiff in the court case after losing both races by less than four votes on Town Meeting Day 2017.

At the time, Martel had uncovered the fact that several individuals who had voted in 2017 were not legal voters — enough to make a difference in the tight local race.

“After the court made the ruling, the morale in town soared,” Martel said.

“It has been absolutely wonderful... We don’t have the sheriff’s department at our selectboard meetings anymore; people are behaving and acting civilly. It has been night and day and the effect was immediate... The court case made all the difference.”

Martel noted that the town’s formerly troubled voting list is finally in order. But what about voting integrity in other towns in Vermont?

According to Middlebury Town Clerk Ann Webster, she believes Addison County’s shire town has done a good job of “policing” the rolls both before and after the Victory case.

Even before last year’s Vermont Superior Court ruling, Webster made it a key part of her elected responsibilities to be open, honest and diligent about the town’s voting and election process.

“Middlebury has been fairly vigilant keeping our voter checklist up-to-date,” Webster said. “We send out challenge letters continually when we receive any documents that may indicate that a voter’s address has changed. This includes property transfers, notices from DMV, returned mail, college student graduation list, notices and articles in the newspapers, etc.

“We also remove voters when we receive a death certificate to file or there is a notice in the newspaper. We may also send a challenge notice if we receive anecdotal information that a voter may have removed from the town.”

Webster said that during every odd numbered non-election year, members of the Middlebury BCA convene to review the checklist. She said the BCA sends challenge letters to anyone it cannot confirm is a Middlebury resident.

“Once we have challenged someone and we do not hear back from them, by law, we have to wait until two general elections have passed and then we can remove the voter from the list.”

Webster admits that determining the Vermont residency of individuals is difficult now that many individuals live in more than one state.

“In those cases we try to ascertain where they live the longest period of time, where they claim a homestead and where they register their car,” Webster said.

“Certainly not a perfect science, but registrants do swear to the accuracy of the information they are providing when registering to vote.”

Note: This multi-part series first appeared on True North Reports online and will continue in next week’s Eagle.