After Victory: Are voting lists more secure? Part 2

MIDDLEBURY | When it comes to “policing” absentee ballots, often the means by where voter fraud can occur, Webster stressed that there’s confusion about absentee voting because of the many differences between the voting laws of various states.

“In Vermont an ‘absentee’ ballot or an ‘early’ ballot are pretty much the same thing,” she said. “There are several ways to receive a ballot for voting early or you may come to the clerk’s office and vote early in person, but the process followed is the same from our end. There must be a request for the ballot, we must issue the ballot and we must then receive ballots back. Each part of the process is recorded in the statewide voter checklist system. It doesn’t matter if you are standing in front of me or you are a U.S. citizen living in France; we follow the same process.”

According to Webster, ballots must go out to military and overseas voters at least 47 days prior to Election Day. She added that it’s typical for U.S. citizens living abroad to vote during federal elections rather than for Vermont Town Meeting and other local elections.

“Middlebury does process many early ballots which can sometimes be as high as 50 percent of turnout,” she said. “Unlike some other states, our early ballots are all processed on Election Day right along with all the ballots that are cast at the polls on that day… In theory 100 percent of the turnout could be by early ballot as long as actual turnout does not exceed the number of registered voters on the checklist.”

When asked if she took issue with Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos past statements that critics of voting fraud in Vermont are against “voting rights” and that their claims may be overblown or designed to undermine access to voting, Webster said, “Here is where I may see both sides of an issue and think that both sides tend to overreact and blow things out of proportion,” she said. “… I would be more concerned with voter suppression being an issue rather than rampant voter fraud. In Middlebury maybe a couple times over several years have we seen some incident that looks like possibly someone tried to vote more than once, but we are much more likely to see a voter return an extra ballot when a ballot clerk may have inadvertently handed out an extra one.”

Webster said that she favors early voting despite problems reported in other states with sometimes suspicious heavy early voting activity.

“I am in favor of same-day-voter registration,” she said, “but I am wary of trying to correct problems of voter suppression that we do not have.”

Other towns:

Awareness of last year’s Victory court ruling is on the mind of some town clerks.

Julie Delphia, Leicester’s town clerk, said the community’s BCA vigorously challenges new voters who claim local residency when they register to vote.

“They have to sign an affidavit from the town stating that they are a legal resident,” she said.

Note: This is the second part of a three part series.