Ag Career Day for students

BURLINGTON | University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H and the UVM Department of Animal and Veterinary Sciences will sponsor a free Agriculture Career Day, Feb. 8, for high school and college students interested in exploring career opportunities involving agriculture, animals or nutrition.

It will take place at the Dudley H. Davis Center on the UVM campus in Burlington from 9 a.m. to noon. The program includes a series of lightning-round presentations followed by more in-depth round-table discussions on careers in animal care, nutrition education, agronomy, vineyard and orchard management and diversified agriculture, among others.

Speakers represent several state agencies including the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets–Animal Health Division. Staff from the Humane Society of Chittenden County, the UVM Office of Animal Care Management and Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain also will be on hand to share information on career possibilities.

Pre-registration is required. To register, or if requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator at 802-651-8343, ext. 513, or toll-free at 800-571-0668, ext. 513 or email wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.