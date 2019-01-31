Alarm over extreme-risk gun cases

Public domain photo by Steve Rainwater AR-15

MIDDLEBURY | A recent, thwarted shooting threat at a Middlebury school triggered the seizure, by local police, of legally owned guns. Recent “extreme-risk” gun confiscation incidents, are reportedly troubling and alarming to advocates of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Last spring, Joe Blanchard, of North Chester, became one of the first Vermonters to have his guns taken away under Act 97, Vermont’s new extreme risk protection order law. Gov. Phil Scott signed the measure after police thwarted a teen’s plot to shoot up Fair Haven Union High School.

Blanchard’s running afoul of the state’s new gun regulations is a complex case with multiple layers. The 44-year-old landlord already had a reputation in the community for holding passionate views about guns and the police. Whatever his views may be, police are trained to be “fair and impartial” when executing their duties.

Last April, Springfield Police pulled Blanchard over for having a burned out headlight on his Jeep. During the stop, they discovered his registration and auto insurance had expired as well, and he was allegedly carrying an AR-15 rifle; police attempted to tow his car away — a move Blanchard said he strongly, but nonviolently, protested.

Police said when they moved to take away the vehicle, Blanchard verbally threatened to defend himself and his property, even potentially by using the gun. Blanchard denies the police’s telling of events, however. He claims they exaggerated the incident, abused their authority and violated his rights under the Constitution.

Blanchard is clear about his reasons for speaking out now against local police: He said he wants to use his First Amendment and Second Amendment rights to expose the injustice of anti-gun laws. Blanchard had been protesting the state’s automotive inspection law with regards to “check engine” warning lights leading to failed vehicle inspections.

“I’m disabled and on a fixed income — this is why I protest the inspection thing ... The Springfield Police wanted to take my vehicle, and I told them I’d challenge them in court. I then told them if they tried taking my car, I’d defend myself to protect my property. They didn’t like that,” he said.

Such brushes with the law, Blanchard said, created the pretext for what occurred when he was pulled over by Springfield Police. Blanchard was handcuffed and arrested.

Next, Blanchard was forced to visit a psychiatric doctor regarding his mental state.

“I complained to people at the Vermont Bar and they ignored everything I said [about this incident]; they said I was ‘crazy’ and I was going to be locked up,” he said.

“I said I had Fifth Amendment rights. I refused to talk to the doctor and said I’m going home now.”

Blanchard claims he then was restrained at the Brattleboro Retreat — a psychiatric and addiction-treatment hospital in southern Vermont — for 10 days. He refused to talk to an attorney at the time.

Springfield Police searched Blanchard’s residence and seized a tenant’s shotgun, too, “because the barrel was too short,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard maintains his innocence and said he is holding out hope that he ultimately will be vindicated in court.

“I’m confident that the court will remember the law — I am innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

Note: An expanded version of this story first appeared on True North Reports online.