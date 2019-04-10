Arato named new Scouting leader

MIDDLEBURY| Scout Executive Ed McCollin announced that Francesca Arato has accepted the position of district executive for the Calvin Coolidge District of the Green Mountain Council. In her role, Arato will be responsible for the Scouting programs in Windsor and Windham counties focusing on growing Scouting and supporting the hundreds of volunteers who serve as leaders for the Scouting units in the district.

Photo provided Francesca Arato

Arato is a native of Turino, Italy and came to the United States for the first time in 2013 to work for the National Park Service as an environmental educator. She moved to Vermont with her husband one year ago. She enjoys snowshoeing, skiing, hiking, swimming, camping and growing her own vegetable garden. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, watercolors and pottery as well as learning to play the guitar and harmonica.

“She is a welcome addition to the Green Mountain Council team and we are excited to have her on board, stated McCollin. We look forward to her using her skill set and high energy personality to move the programs of Scouting in a positive direction, creating awareness and excitement about Scouting in the area she serves.”

About the Green Mountain Council: The Green Mountain Council, BSA serves over 3,000 youth in the state of Vermont. It’s headquartered in Waterbury and is divided into four geographical districts to better serve and support the volunteer and community leaders in their effort to provide leadership to the youth being served by an age-appropriate, value driven program. The mission of the Green Mountain Council is to prepare young people to make moral and ethical choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values found in the Scout oath and law.

Scout oath: On my honor, I will do my best, to do my duty, to God and my Country and to obey the Scout law; To help other people at all time, to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.

Scout law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.