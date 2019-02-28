Are town voting lists more secure?

MIDDLEBURY | Sue Scott, Salisbury’s town clerk, reported that she and other town clerks are aware of the Victory case.

“I am aware of the Victory case regarding voter registration,” she said. “Just about a year ago, Will Senning, director of elections, sent out information answering questions he had fielded from town clerks regarding the outcome of the case. (However,) I have not experienced any issues here in Salisbury.”

Scott said that she hasn’t noticed any changes in the number of absentee ballots submitted in local elections.

“The number of absentee ballot requests I received for both the August primary and the November general election were not in any way unusual,” she said.

“The numbers were greater than for off-election years but that is to be expected. In looking through my list of requests for absentee ballots, I see that they are from people who are long-time voters in Salisbury along with some newer voters who have recently moved into town and now reside here.”

Tracey Martel, the Victory town clerk and treasurer who took the town to court over voting fraud in the tiny northeast kingdom town, said that while she knows her fellow town clerks have talked about her 2018 court ruling, few have actually sought her out directly regarding fraudulent voting concerns in their communities.

“I just haven’t heard from many town clerks specifically about my court case,” Martel said. “There was a group email sent around to all town clerks that mentioned students and voting. I was shocked by what one clerk wrote; she ignored what I have been saying about voting abuses. She wrote something to the effect that ‘wherever the heart is, is where you vote’. Well, I sure don’t know where she got that kind of (false) information?

“Some of these town clerks are very uneducated about our voting law. Maybe I need to speak up more? That’s why I believe there’s still a lot of work to be done. We worked hard to clean up the mess here in Victory. I am sure that after last year’s Vermont Superior Court ruling, the Secretary of State’s office won’t be saying ‘vote where you heart is’ much anymore.” ■

- Editor’s note: Leicester Town Clerk Julie Delphia did not feel part two of this series was accurate. She wrote, “the Leicester BCA (Board of Civil Authority) meets and reviews the checklist per state statute and challenges voters they believe to no longer be residents of Leicester. Once a voter is challenged they have to sign an affidavit of residency to become active again. At no time did we discuss registration practices.”

The reporter regrets any misunderstanding that might have arisen.