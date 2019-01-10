Area communities in jobs, gov’t shutdown surveys

× Expand Photo by Superbug2399 Survey: South Burlington has the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.0 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 9.3 percent. Another survey found that Vermont, because it is a “blue” state, is more affected by the federal government shutdown than “red” states. Pictured: South Burlington City Hall.

MIDDLEBURY | A recent report by the personal finance website WalletHub.com, shows the Burlington and South Burlington area are among the communities mentioned in a national jobs survey.

Per capita, South Burlington has the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.0 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 9.3 percent.

But Burlington has the nation’s most part-time workers per capita. Plano, Texas, has the fewest part-time employees for every 100 full-time employees, 32.86; this is 3.6 times fewer than in Burlington, the city with the most part-timers at 118.23.

“To determine the strongest local job markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 30 key metrics,” according to WalletHub spokesperson Diana Polk. “The data set ranges from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.”

Polk said that with the unemployment rate at an 18 year low of 3.7 percent and employers expecting to hire 16.6 percent more college graduates from the class of 2019 than from the previous graduating cohort, the near future looks good to graduates.

Polk said the report shows the following rankings are for best job opportunities.

WalletHub’s best cities for jobs are: 1. Scottsdale, Arizona, 2. Columbia, Maryland, 3. Orlando, Florida, 4. San Francisco, California, 5. Colorado Springs, Colorado, 6. Portland, Maine, 7. Plano, Texas, 8. Washington, District of Columbia, 9. Boston, Massachusetts, and 10. Chandler, Arizona.

WalletHub’s worst city for jobs is Detroit, Michigan, followed by North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Another survey by WalletHub found that Vermont, because it is a “blue” state, is more affected by the federal government shutdown than “red” states.

“‘Red’ states are less affected by the government shutdown than ‘blue’ states...,” Polk noted.

To view the jobs report and rankings, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-jobs/2173/. To view the government shutdown report see: wallethub.com/edu/government-shutdown-report/1111/.