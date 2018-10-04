Area EMTs attend conference

MIDDLEBURY | Emergency responders from Addison and Rutland counties joined fellow Vermont professionals and volunteers for two days of education and recognition at Vermont Emergency Management’s annual Vermont Emergency Preparedness Conference Sept. 7-8.

Responders learned about how to Prepare, response, and recover from a roster of experts from around Vermont and the nation. Experts hosted various seminars which covered the practicalities and planning of emergency management for responders, government officials, planners, and others in attendance.

The conference was held at the Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee and featured an address by Albie Lewis of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Lewis discussed the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in the city of Houston and praised the response to Tropical Storm Irene in Vermont.

Responders reported several valuable sessions about winter and spring ice jam response, active-shooter prevention in schools and the public space, and the response and management of emergencies in small, rural communities.