Area restaurants host “Dinners with Love”

Serena Gallagher, Owner of Taps Tavern, with Sarah Audet, Executive Director of Dinners with Love

In 2017, Dinners with Love program volunteers delivered 2,082 meals donated by 68 restaurants to 155 homes throughout Vermont.

With 100 restaurants now participating in the program, the organization expects that they will be able to provide meals to even more hospice patients and their families this year.

There are a dozen restaurants in Addison County that donate meals each week: The Bridge Restaurant, the Bobcat, Coriander, Costello’s Market, Cubbers, Halfway House, Jessica’s Restaurant at the Swift House Inn, Mr. Up’s Restaurant and Pub, Porky’s Backyard BBQ and Smokehouse, the Storm Café, Subway, and Two Brothers Tavern.

Taps Tavern in Poultney recently became the 100th restaurant to join the Dinners with Love program. Taps owner Serena Gallagher was inspired to join the program by a friend and neighbor she has known since childhood, Kathy Huntington.

For her part, Huntington has been a volunteer for the Dinners with Love program at the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) in Rutland since earlier this year. Each week, she brings meals to families in and around Rutland County.

“This can be a challenging area to get people involved,” said John Campbell, Volunteer Coordinator at VNAHSR. “Whenever a new restaurant or volunteer joins us, it’s pretty exciting.”

Sarah Audet, Dinners with Love executive director, echoed Gallagher’s sentiments. “If you have ever lost a loved one after a long illness, then you know how challenging the end-of-life can be,” she said. “We are here to ensure that both patient and caregiver feel nourished, comforted, and supported by their community.”

To see a complete listing of all participating restaurants or to sign your restaurant up for the Dinners with Love program, visit online at www.dinnerswithlove.org or call (802) 465-1027.