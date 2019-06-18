Area students named to UVM dean’s list

BURLINGTON | To be named to the University of Vermont dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Those on named to the list include: Lance Bergmans of Ferrisburgh, Jared Blodgett of Huntington, Leigh Boglioli of East Middlebury, Martha Bruhl of New Haven, Charlotte Buckles of Middlebury, Rachael Burt of Whiting, Anna Cavazos of Middlebury, Amy Decola of Vergennes, Kyra Diehl of Middlebury, Joshua Girard of Bridport, Patrick Gooley of Bristol, Hannah Hatch of Vergennes, Nora Hatch of Vergennes, Tulley Hescock of Middlebury, Anna Hodson of Middlebury, Carina Isbell of Bristol, Sadie Kass of Vergennes, Chani Krech of Monkton, Christopher Lampart of Bristol, Joshua Newton of Waltham, Shay Pouliot of Vergennes, Michelle Rogals of Orwell, Meilena Sanchez of Middlebury, James Sanchez of Middlebury, Justine Smith of Middlebury, Samuel Usilton of Middlebury and James Whitley of Weybridge.