Art abounds on campus

× Expand Photo provided On display at Middlebury College: Anonymous (Kongolese), Kongo-Vili Power Figure, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 19th Century, 8 x 12 x 24 inches, from the collection of the Middlebury College Museum of Art. Purchased with funds provided by the Christian A. Johnson Memorial Art Acquisition Fund.

MIDDLEBURY | Below is a listing of Middlebury College campus winter arts-related events for Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.

Jan. 31, 5 p.m. — Short films produced by students in the “Collaborative Video Projects” course during the winter term will be screened at Axinn Center, Room 232.

Jan. 31 - Feb. 14 — Students will exhibit their artwork from winter term course, titled Art 1028 “Intro to Oil Painting and Art,” at the Johnson Memorial Building, Mezzanine and Gallery Space 308. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Feb. 1 - Aug. 11 — “50 x 50: Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art” at the Middlebury College Museum of Art, Christian A. Johnson Memorial Gallery. Included are paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings and photography, from antiquity to the present and from diverse cultures around the world.

