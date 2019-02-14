Audet appointed to state board

× Expand File photo Bridport resident and 2018 state senate candidate Marie Audet was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board.

MIDDLEBURY | Gov. Phil Scott announced he appointed 103 Vermonters to state boards and commissions during the months of December and January, according to administration spokesperson Rebecca Kelley.

Included on the various boards are several individuals in the Eagle’s circulation area including 2018 independent state senate candidate Marie Audet, of Bridport.

“Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities,” Kelley noted in a news statement last week. “The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations.”

The following appointments were made by Scott since December:

Board of Chiropractic: Cheryl Ullman, of Rutland

Board of Pharmacy: William Chatoff, of Hinesburg

Board of Radiologic Technology: Linda Retchin, of Shelburne

Vermont Housing Finance Agency: Fred Baser, of Bristol

District No. 1 Environmental Commission: Joshua Terenzini, of Rutland

District No. 4 Environmental Commission: Thomas Little, of Shelburne

District No. 9 Environmental Commission: Fred Baser, of Bristol, Connie Houston, of Ferrisburgh, and Warren Van Wyk, of Ferrisburgh.

Electricians Licensing Board: Kevin Bourdon, of Vergennes

Vermont Housing and Conservation: Audet, of Bridport

Veterinary Board: John Wheeler, of Cornwall.