Award-winning Cornwall student to perform

× Expand Photo by Kristin Bolton Young Tradition Vermont award-winning high school student Romy Munkres (left), of Cornwall, will play with the Middlebury College Community Chorus during the upcoming spring season.

MIDDLEBURY | Young Tradition Vermont award-winning high school student Romy Munkres, of Cornwall, will play with the Middlebury College Community Chorus during the upcoming spring season. Chorus spokesperson and director Jeff Rehbach announced that the new season will include Munkres’s performance along with an entertaining mix of pieces spanning time, seasons and geographic places.

“On this spring’s program, the choir will sing ‘Gropen’, a lively traditional Norwegian tune arranged for chorus with fiddle. We also will perform ‘Sunshine’, an upbeat tune about blue sky and summer time, set by Irish composer Michael McGlynn,” according to Rehbach.

“Also by McGlynn, we will offer Aisling, a quiet Celtic tune. Aisling means ‘dream’ or ‘vision’ and the work features a solo instrumental part that Romy will play. ‘Kanaval’, a festive work by Sydney Guillaume, born in Haiti, now living in the U.S., depicts Mardi Gras in Haiti with a mix of tunes and rhythms influenced by traditional Haitian culture. ‘Hands are Knockin’’ includes words in both English and Arabic, a song by Kyle Pederson, who earned a master of fine arts degree in Vermont, written for an international school in Muscat, the capital of Oman, that asks if we will open our doors to all people.”

“In differing musical styles, we will prepare three newly composed songs with poetry by Sara Teasdale and Christina Rosetti, including ‘Refuge’, by Vermont composer Gwyneth Walker; Grace Before Sleep, a sensitive setting by Missouri-based composer Susan LaBarr; and ‘The Rose’, with flowing piano accompaniment by Norwegian-American composer Ola Gjeilo.”

The program will include splendid historic choruses from a little known work by George Frederic Handel entitled “The Triumph of Time and Truth,” including a “Hallelujah” chorus, but not from “The Messiah.”

Regarding Cornwall’s Munkres’ appearance, Young Traditions Vermont’s founder Mark Sustic of Fairfax said, “(Vermont has) a wealth of talented children, youth and young adults...”

“Our mission is to inspire young people with traditional music and dance, ensure opportunities for young people to learn about traditional music and dance, ensure that young people have performing opportunities using traditional music and dance, and ensure that young people have opportunities to use what has inspired them, what they have learned and their performing experience to serve others, including families with children in life-altering situations.”

Sustic’s organization was founded after Tom Sustic, 16, died in 2001.

Rehbach is always looking for new singers. Regular rehearsals take place on Sunday and Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. on the college campus beginning Jan. 27. Rehearsals, through Feb. 12, take place at the Mahaney Center for the Arts (room 221). As of Feb. 17, rehearsals move to Mead Chapel.