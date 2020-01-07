Backcountry skiers to gather

Photo by James Heilman, M.D. Backcountry Skiers Backcountry skiing is a growing winter sport in Vermont. Get in on a discussion about resources, trends and locations on Jan. 9 at the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum. Pictured: Today’s backcountry skiers use high-tech gear like this avalanche airbag.

MIDDLEBURY | The Green Mountain National Forest is a destination for many backcountry skiers of Addison and Rutland counties. The varied terrain and pristine woodlands of the forestland provide an excellent backcountry experience for skiers, snowboarders, riders and even hardy winter campers.

That’s why an event scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum in Stowe, is attracting skiers from around the region.

Titled “The Next Frontier of Vermont’s Backcountry Skiing”, the discussion will be moderated by backcountry skiing guidebook author David Goodman and include other Vermont leaders in the backcountry skiing and riding community.

“Where is the cutting edge of backcountry skiing in Vermont now? Don’t just follow tracks, (you can) learn the secrets of where to go, hear about the latest community supported skiing around the northeast and learn about backcountry gear innovations,” according to the museum’s Executive Director Abby Chaffee. And of course, most skiers will recognize the famous Vermont “Chaffee” family name of skiing fame.

Chaffee said panelists include Zac Freeman, of Vermont’s glade zones movement and spokesman for an alliance of trail users in Hancock-Rochester area, Louise Lintilhac, managing editor of Backcountry magazine, Scott Seward, split boarder and senior design engineer at Burton Snowboards and Tyler Ray, founder of New Hampshire’s leading backcountry skiing organization.

Event moderator Goodman is author of the book, “Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast.”

The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. with craft beer provided by Von Trapp Brewing; wine and cider will also be available. A $10 entry donation helps support the non-profit museum’s mission to promote skiing in Vermont.

Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum, is located at 1 South Main St. in Stowe. ■