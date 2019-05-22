Baseball: Middlebury Panthers fall to Tufts

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Middlebury’s Justin Han went 7-12 with six RBI last week.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College saw its hopes of a NESCAC Championship come up just short, as the Panthers (26-13) fell to Tufts (29-9) in the final game last week.

The day began with an 8-2 win over Williams (24-11) in a morning elimination game. After the victory, the Panthers needed to defeat Tufts twice in the double-elimination tournament. Middlebury earned a 12-8 victory in game one, but the Jumbos came back to claim the second contest and the NESCAC title by a score of 8-3.

The two victories tied the school record for wins in a season with 26, set by the 2006 squad.

Middlebury took a 1-0 lead in the third inning with an unearned run. Andrew Gough reached on an error and moved to second on a base hit from Andrew Hennings. Justin Han drove in the game’s first run with a single to left, as Gough crossed the plate.

The Panthers struck for five runs on five hits in the fourth inning. Henry Strmecki reached on an error with one out and moved to third on a double down the left-field line by Gray Goolsby. Hayden Smith followed with a triple to left center to drive in both runs for a 3-0 lead. Gough and Brooks Carroll both reached on infield singles, as Smith scored during Gough’s at bat. Andrew Hennings was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Han, who belted a single to center to plate Carroll and Gough for a 6-0 lead. Williams got out of the inning with a double play, its third turned in four innings.

The Panthers added a run in the fifth when Strmecki reached on an infield single and later scored on a ground-rule double to left by Smith.

Williams got on the board in the bottom of the inning when David Driscoll doubled to left and scored one batter later on an infield single to short.

The Ephs added a single run in the sixth on a solo homer from Tom Benz, making it a 7-2 game.