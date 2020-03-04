Basin Harbor names new food manager

FERRISBURGH | As Basin Harbor gears up for the 2020 season, General Manager Jamie Fox announced the appointment of Brock Gleeson as the resort’s new director of food and beverage.

Photo provided VT-030720-Brock-Gleason Brock Gleeson.

Gleeson will oversee the day-to-day food and beverage operations of Basin Harbor’s banquet functions and resort restaurants: Ardelia’s, The Red Mill, Ranger Room, Champlain Lounge, Burgee Bar, and Pool Bar. Additional responsibilities include the menu creation for all of Basin Harbor’s dining establishments in collaboration with the executive chef.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brock Gleeson as an integral part of the Basin Harbor management team as we gear up for our 2020 season opening,” said the resort’s Jamie Fox. “With 20 years of leadership experience across the hospitality industry, he will help to elevate both our culinary programming and service standards in order to meet and exceed guest expectations.”

Prior to joining Basin Harbor, Gleeson worked in Austin, Texas, as an events director at Ascendant Capital, an alternative investment firm. He then served as the assistant food and beverage director at Lake Austin Spa Resort. Rounding-out Gleeson’s hospitality experience, he spent five years with the Four Seasons at properties in both Austin and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Gleeson has a diverse artistic background as a professional musician, film maker, and writer.

Basin Harbor is located in Vergennes (Ferrisburgh) on the shores of Lake Champlain. It is scheduled to open for the summer season on May 15. ■