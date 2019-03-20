Basin Harbor names new manager

Photo provided by Basin Harbor Jaimie Fox

VERGENNES | Basin Harbor announced that longtime hotelier Jamie Fox, of San Antonio, Texas, has joined the family-owned establishment to oversee operations as general manager.

Fox’s background in luxury hotel operations, revenue management and international travel will assist in preserving Basin Harbor as Vermont’s premier lakeside vacation destination.

“We are delighted to welcome Jamie to the Basin Harbor team, and to celebrate his return to Vermont after 10 years,” said Pennie Beach, fourth-generation host. “Jamie brings extensive experience in providing high-quality hospitality experiences for guests, and we are honored to have him on board as we start our 2019 season.”

Fox comes to Basin Harbor from The Hotel Emma in San Antonio where he oversaw all rooms, guest service and maintenance operations, and helped lead the team to a AAA 5-Diamond rating.

Fox has also held leadership positions at the Inn at Little Washington, Relais and Chateaux in Washington, Virginia, the Lodge at Woodloch in Hawley, Pennsylvania, Sheraton Burlington Hotel & Conference Center in Burlington, Adirondack Mountain Reserve & Ausable Club in Keene Valley, New York, and Woodstock Inn and Resort in Woodstock.