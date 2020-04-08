Bernie bows out

Photo courtesy of Bernie 2020 Bernie Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign April 8, 2020

BURLINGTON | Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign April 8 after making claims of being the only Democratic candidate capable of defeating President Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 national election.

While some mainline Democrats have disliked Sanders' "turncoat" nature, as he slipped in-and-out of his normal "independent" status to gain attention and votes as a Democrat, others like the Senator's left-of-center, socialist-Democrat policy ideas.

Sanders' announcement appeared first online on the candidate's Facebook page. He later addressed his supporters directly.

While Sanders' showed promise earlier this year, he lost several key Democratic Party primaries to ex-Vice President Joe Biden. The Wisconsin primary marked a turning point for the Sanders campaign.

"Bernie" campaign supporters reacted with mixed emotions as well as stoicism.

Online comments appeared immediately after the news broke of the U.S. Senator's intentions.

"So proud of you Bernie," posted Vermont supporter Angela Wang. "You represent what the true spirit of this country should be. We still support all your good work. God bless you, your family and all your staff! Keep up the good fight."

Another online Vermont supporter, Melissa Pugh, added, "We love you! Most wonderful man ever! Thank you so much. Heartbreaking for all of us, we wish you the best of the best. Love you Bernie."

Sanders will return to his home in the Burlington area, as well as resume his work in the U.S. Senate.