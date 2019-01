× Expand Photo by Jim Gish

MIDDLEBURY | Flowable, sand-based fill was pumped into the bottom of Middlebury’s launch pit, a new drainage nexus last week, according to Jim Gish, downtown construction project liaison. The fill brought the pit up from 38 feet to 30 feet deep. Soon the big hole, next to the Middlebury Post Office, will vanish; it is being filled to the brim with truckloads of compacted stone that will bring the surface level with the surrounding land.