Bill W. had Vermont connection

× Expand Library of Congress Image A sculpture will honor the memory of Vermont resident “Bill W.” the founder of Alcoholics Anonymous.

RUTLAND | “Bill W.,” the co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), who spent his formative years in Rutland, will be honored as the subject of the seventh statue along the Rutland Sculpture Trail.

William G. Wilson, known as “Bill W.,” was born in Dorset and moved to Rutland as a youngster.

Wilson was born Nov. 26, 1895 behind the bar of a hotel in the midst of a snowstorm. His family moved to Rutland several years later, where he stayed until his parents divorced, and he returned to Dorset to live with his grandparents at age 11.

He later served in the military and worked on Wall Street, drinking constantly and was hospitalized for treatment four times. A doctor’s statement, that alcoholism was an illness rather than a character flaw, was incorrectly believed at that time, lead Wilson to write some of the core tenets of AA and the 12 steps, which are credited with changing and saving millions of lives worldwide.

AA was founded by Wilson and Dr. Robert Smith, a St. Johnsbury native, in 1937. Wilson, who gained sobriety in 1934, never drank again before his death in 1971. He was buried in the East Dorset Cemetery and in 1999 was listed by “Time” magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of the 20th century.

He wrote “Alcoholics Anonymous,” also known as “The Big Book,” and dedicated the last 35 of years of his life to sobriety and helping others. He led AA until 1955, when a board of trustees began to manage it, which by then, was helping people gain and maintain sobriety worldwide.

Funding for the sculpture, to be carved from Danby white marble at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in West Rutland, was contributed anonymously.

“It’s incredible to think about the positive impact Bill W. had and continues to have around the globe,” project organizers said. “Everyone has friends, family members or colleagues who have benefited from AA. Alcoholism affects people from every walk of life worldwide, and AA has helped them regardless of race, creed, color, gender or social or economic standing. We are thrilled to be able to honor Bill W. and his contributions to humanity.”