Bishop issues statement

× Expand Photo provided Vermont Bishop Coyne: “...It is not enough to apologize; if we mean what we say, we must be prepared to act, and we are.”

MIDDLEBURY - In the wake of the ongoing Roman Catholic Church’s sex abuse scandal, Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Vermont diocese released the following statement recently:

“This week, the priests of the Diocese of Burlington and I have been together for our annual retreat. As you might know, we set aside our planned agenda to spend the time in conversation about how to address the recent scandals in our church in a prayerful, pastoral, and systematic way,” according to the statement . “Our discussions were honest and wide ranging, but they were also just the first step of many that must be taken. Most importantly, our talks were guided by our love for you, our brothers and sisters. You, the People of God, are the Church to which we’ve committed our lives and best efforts, and we realize that anything we do as pastors must be done in consultation and deliberation with you. As Church, all of us are called to work together to heal the broken Body of Christ in our midst... .”

Coyne indicated that the diocese will follow two courses of action effective immediately.

“First, each of us is available and willing to meet with any survivor of abuse, especially if it came at the hands of clergy or religious,” he indicated. “...Secondly, each of us in our own way will take on the gospel practices of prayer, fasting and alms giving for a twofold intention... It is not enough to apologize; if we mean what we say, we must be prepared to act, and we are.”

The diocese’s scandal can be traced to the early 2000s. In 2005, Vermont Bishop Kenneth Angell dealt with cases involving priests.

According to a 2010 Burlington Free Press report, court cases covered abuse which happened in the 1970s. Dozens of these cases were eventually settled for $17.6 million. Father Edward Paquette had been accused of molesting altar boys with the Vermont Supreme Court’s “Turner vs. Roman Catholic Diocese” favoring the plaintiff.

A 2009 report by psychotherapist Richard Sipe to the diocese indicated sexual behavior problems involving 102 priests ranging between 1950 and 2002.