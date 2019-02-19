Bishop: Vt. bill ‘goes too far’ by allowing infanticide

× Expand Photo by Catholic News Service Vermont Bishop Christopher Coyne.

MIDDLEBURY | The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Burlington is strongly opposing an abortion bill under consideration by the Vermont Legislature. According to Bishop Christopher J. Coyne said the proposal, H. 57, “goes far beyond Roe v. Wade” and supports infanticide.

Coyne said that he opposes the bill for various reasons particularly because it “means that a baby in the womb can be terminated right up to the moment of natural birth. My friends, that is not abortion. That is infanticide.”

Coyne told the Catholic News Service, “You are also aware that the teaching and ministry of the Catholic Church since the first century (A.D.) has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion... This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

Coyne called for opposition to the bill among Catholic church members: “(The bill) would legislate that right to an abortion — to infanticide — not be ‘denied, restricted or infringed by any government entity.’”

The House Human Services Committee passed the bill and now it is under review by the House Judiciary Committee.