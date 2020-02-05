Black History Month in Addison County

FERRISBURGH | Addison County’s recognition of Black History Month will be focused at the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh.

Events resume on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. with a special lecture,titled “Finding Jesse: A Fugitive from Slavery in Vermont”,

Generation after generation the Robinson family saved their copious correspondence, and today that record informs all that Rokeby Museum does. But what happens when the record is incomplete?

Jane Williamson, director emerita and curator of the museum’s award-winning exhibit “Free and Safe: the Underground Railroad”, will share the extensive research required to learn more about Simon, a fugitive from slavery who lived and worked at Rokeby in the 1830s.

This program partners with the Ferrisburgh Historical Society.

Also on Feb. 9, “Amassed and Up-Ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff” will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m., “Daisy and the Doll”, a story and craft workshop for kids.

“Daisy and the Doll” is a true story as told by Vermont’s African American storyteller Daisy Turner. The story takes place in Grafton, Vermont in the 1890s, when Daisy was 8 years old.

The program is appropriate for children ages 4 to 8. Parents or caregivers are welcome to participate or visit exhibits.

$10/adult; $8/children age 5 and up.

Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., a special book discussion “The Hate U Give”is aimed at teens and adults

“The Hate U Give”is a presentation of issues facing many African Americans in America today. Former teen-rapper and now award-winning author Angie Thomas tells the complex story of Starr Carter – a black teenager “moving between two worlds: the poor black neighborhood where she lives and the fancy suburban prep school she attends.

The program includes a short guided tour of “Free and Safe”, Rokeby’s award-winning exhibit that provides context for race problems in America today.

Admission $10/adult; $8/children age 5 and up.

Rokeby Museum is located at 4334 U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh. Call 802-877-3406 or email info@rokeby.org or visit rokeby.org for more details. ■