Bomb threats part of hoax

MIDDLEBURY | Starting Dec. 13, the Vermont State Police received various reports of bomb threats being received in the state. As of late last week, investigators knew of at least 15 threats, received by email messages, including businesses, schools, municipal offices as well as private individuals who have not been identified by law enforcement authorities.

The threats were later reported by the FBI as part of a nationwide hoax. Threats were also made in Canada.

According to the Adam Silverman, of the Vermont Department of Public Safety (DPS), as of Dec. 13 when this issue of the Eagle was in production, threats have been received by the University of Vermont in Burlington, Garvey Auto in Rutland, private individuals living in Middlebury, employees of the Tarrant Foundation in Winooski, employees of the Ski and Ride School at Sugarbush-West Hill Inn in Warren, employees of the Century Arms in Fairfax, the South Burlington Police Department, Groton Town Hall officials and private individuals in Montpelier.

Silverman first reported several of these bomb threats, made around the state, on Dec. 13. The DPS news release stated that the threats appeared to be “linked to a coordinated series threats being made across the United States and in Canada.”