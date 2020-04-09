Brandon, Shoreham CH centers conducting telemedicine

× Expand Photo provided VT-041120-Brandon-telemedicine_WEB Community Health’s network of health care centers in Brandon and Shoreham, Castleton are open and providing our community with full health care services, including telehealth remote appointments. Pictured. Brandon CH located on U.S. Route 7.

BRANDON | In The Eagle’s circulation area, Community Health’s network of health care centers in Brandon and Shoreham, Castleton are open and providing our community with full health care services, including telehealth remote appointments.

“For our patients with chronic and non-urgent conditions, we still want to care for your needs. This may occur over the telephone, may occur via a video telemedicine encounter, using your home computer or mobile device, or possibly you will need to be seen in the office,” said Bradley Berryhill, M.D., chief medical officer.

“Your primary care provider staff will be reaching out to you and together we will decide how best to meet your needs,” he added. “If you have an acute or urgent health concern, then we will work with you and direct you to the most appropriate care environment. If possible, please call ahead. This will give us the best opportunity to ensure that your experience is both safe and satisfying.”

Call 888-989-8707 for appointments and for any questions you have regarding your health. ■