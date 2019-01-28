Bristol Police blotter

BRISTOL | The following are highlights compiled from the Bristol Police Department activity logbook during the past few weeks.

Jan. 7: In the morning and afternoon, an officer completed foot patrol on Mountain Street, Main Street and surrounding areas during student arrival and dismissal to Bristol Elementary School.

Jan. 7: An officer responded to a parking complaint, ticket issued.

Jan. 8: An officer received information relating to a crime that occurred in another jurisdiction, relayed information to the agency of jurisdiction.

Jan. 8: An officer attempted to locate a citizen for another (law enforcement) agency, unable to locate person in Bristol.

Jan. 9: Officers checked the compliance of district sex offenders, all were found in compliance.

Jan. 10: An officer was dispatched to a vandalism complaint, damage to driver’s window of vehicle parked at 24 Mountain St. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bristol Police at 802-453-2533.

Jan. 13: During the afternoon, an officer completed a 45-minute directed patrol in the north area of the district.

Jan. 13: During the afternoon, an officer completed a 45-minute Bristol town contracted patrol in the north area of town.

Jan. 13: An officer conducted a security check of Mount Abraham Union High School.

— Bruce Nason is the chief of Bristol Police.