Bristol Police crime log

The following are selected highlights from the Bristol P.D. report log, Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.

For details about these and other incidents, please contact the Bristol Police at 802-453-2533:

Sept. 24, an officer completed a Vehicle Identification Number Verification, without incident.

Sept. 25, an officer completed a three hour directed patrol funded by Vermont Governor’s Highway Safety throughout Bristol.

Sept. 25, an officer received a report of a bicycle theft from a garage; an investigation is ongoing.

Sept. 26, an officer was requested to assist with the search of a device that was related to an active investigation for another law enforcement agency.

Sept. 26, the Bristol Police Department assisted with staff training with employees of the Mount Abraham Unified School District.

Sept. 26, an officer checked the area behind Airport Drive after receiving report of sound of gunfire. The gravel pit in the area is used for target practice, but no one was encountered upon checking the area.

Sept. 26, the Bristol Police Department and a Mount Abraham Unified School District staff member presented a block of instruction for local first responders.

Sept. 29, an officer worked on a security detail for an event at Mount Abraham Union High School without incident.

Sept. 29, an officer spoke with a subject attempting to reclaim personal property. The subject was referred to the civil court process.

Sept. 30, an officer responded to Mountain Street, in the area of the elementary school, for a report of two motorcycles operating on the sidewalk and the riders doing wheelies. The motorcycles were gone on arrival.